A scorching "heat dome" is coming to NYC next week

Here is how you can prepare for the heat.

The first official day of summer is still a week away but New Yorkers are urged to prepare for extremely high temperatures starting Tuesday of next week, when a heat dome is expected to settle across the Northeast.

The heat dome—which usually happens when a pocket of extremely hot air is quite literally "trapped" above a region—will bring 90-degrees-plus temperatures to New York City starting Tuesday, capping out at an expected 95 degrees by Thursday, according to the New York Post.

Although things can obviously change, meteorologists expect the temperatures to stay in the 90s all through next weekend as well.

What is perhaps most noteworthy is the fact that New Yorkers will still be very hot when the sun sets: experts are forecasting temperatures in the mid-70s every night next week as well.

The National Weather Service has issued a moderate risk of excessive heat warning through next Friday, June 21.

Needless to say, we urge New Yorkers to take appropriate measures given the weather forecast: try to stay indoors or head to a cooling center if your home isn't properly ventilated (you might even qualify for a free air conditioner!). If you must be outside, try to stay in the shade, drink a lot of fluids and avoid working out. Wearing light clothes and taking cool showers may help as well.

Time for another summer in New York!