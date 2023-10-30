New Yorkers are flocking to the 'Friends' apartment to mourn the death of Matthew Perry

The 54-year-old actor passed away this weekend.

Matthew Perry, known for playing the always-funny Chandler Bing on the iconic '90s TV show Friends, was found dead at the age of 54 at his home in Los Angeles this past weekend.

Although a cause of death has not yet been revealed, Perry, who was discovered in his bathtub unresponsive on Saturday afternoon, had always been open about his battles with drug abuse.

While fans of the actor around the world have taken to social media to pay their respects to the late star, New Yorkers have been flocking to the West Village building that served as the exterior of the legendary apartment that the characters of Friends lived in to mourn the event.

Dozens of signs and flower bouquets have been placed on the southwest corner of Bedford and Grove, near the instantly-recognizable building at 90 Bedford Street.

Here is a collection of images from the scene:

At the “Friends Building” in the West Village. pic.twitter.com/ztTpWx23SO — Michael Schulman (@MJSchulman) October 29, 2023

Tributes for Matthew Perry laid outside the 'Friends' apartment in NYC... pic.twitter.com/xULZsocTeQ — Far Out Cinema (@FarOutCinema) October 30, 2023

Fans gathered outside the "Friends" apartment in New York City's West Village to honor actor Matthew Perry after his death Saturday. pic.twitter.com/y1vGdDY7qo — Newsweek Culture (@NewsweekCulture) October 30, 2023

Outside the Friends Apartment today in NYC 🤍 Rest easy 🕊️ #matthewperry pic.twitter.com/UlQbvijO4P — Anna Thorsell (@annathorsell) October 30, 2023

Matthew Perry fans paid tribute with flowers and signs outside the #Friends apartment in West Village https://t.co/U4CtbpWX5k pic.twitter.com/bBxlaqkVqb — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) October 30, 2023