New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Friends apartment at 90 Bedford Street
Photograph: Shutterstock

New Yorkers are flocking to the 'Friends' apartment to mourn the death of Matthew Perry

The 54-year-old actor passed away this weekend.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Matthew Perry, known for playing the always-funny Chandler Bing on the iconic '90s TV show Friends, was found dead at the age of 54 at his home in Los Angeles this past weekend.

Although a cause of death has not yet been revealed, Perry, who was discovered in his bathtub unresponsive on Saturday afternoon, had always been open about his battles with drug abuse. 

While fans of the actor around the world have taken to social media to pay their respects to the late star, New Yorkers have been flocking to the West Village building that served as the exterior of the legendary apartment that the characters of Friends lived in to mourn the event.

Dozens of signs and flower bouquets have been placed on the southwest corner of Bedford and Grove, near the instantly-recognizable building at 90 Bedford Street. 

Here is a collection of images from the scene:

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.