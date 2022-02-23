New Yorkers are not happy about this beloved eatery changing its fries

Roll-N-Roaster in Sheepshead Bay will no longer sell its famous "cottage" fries—and the Internet isn't happy about it.

Retro fast-food joint Roll-N-Roaster in Sheepshead Bay just really pissed off its Brooklyn devotees. Known for serving its famous round "cottage" fries, the eatery announced on Instagram last week that it was moving away from the staple given supply chain issues and it will instead now be selling "new, fun, crispier and even more delicious fries." The news was met with consternation, to say the least.

Folks took to social media to denounce the change, specifically calling out the eatery's fry supplier, Lamb Weston. A fan of the original fries even started a Change.org petition to urge Weston to "bring back cottage fries!"

The petition also mentions Upper East Side restaurant J.G. Melon, another destination that works with Weston and has discontinued similar French fries for the same reason.

"Two of New York City’s favorite late night pit stops have abruptly taken their iconic cottage french fries off of their menu," reads the petition. "French fry supplier Lamb Weston discontinued production due to supply chain issues leaving thousands of New Yorkers feeling in the dumps. We’re petitioning Lamb Weston to once again start producing our beloved cottage fries!"

You might want to laugh but it seems like the change has really affected folks around town—including the 372 people that have already signed the online appeal and the folks who took to Twitter to express their despair.

Below, find a compilation of some of the most amazing tweets regarding the ordeal.

roll-n-roaster replaced their cottage fries with something else and i'm pretty sad rn — 2 Old 2 Furious (@2Old2Furious) February 22, 2022

roll n roaster changed their fry shape nobody talk to me — laura (@kaura_lane) February 22, 2022

Whatttt there’s new fries at roll n roaster ! — __madeyoulo0k (@__madeyoulo0k) February 17, 2022

We can put someone on the Moon but we can’t figure out how to keep making these fries? We’re truly doomed. https://t.co/Lj3nImQej5 — Nick Fortunato (@SpaceshipGuido) February 22, 2022