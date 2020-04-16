New Yorkers are planning a citywide singalong to “New York, New York” tonight

New Yorkers will raise their voices on Thursday evening for a giant singalong meant to boost morale and honor the city's essential workers.

Led by the all-volunteer Peace of Heart Choir, everyone is invited to sing Frank Sinatra's classic "Theme from New York, New York," for the event, dubbed "New York Sings Along," starting at 7:02pm—just after the #ClapBecauseWeCare nightly round of applause.

To participate, head to the event's Facebook page or tune into WKCR (89.9FM) or WBAI (99.5) for a livestream to help you synchronize with everyone else. Then, just lean out your window, or head out to your terrace, and raise your voice!

"Today, our communities are disrupted—we cannot gather as we normally do to rehearse and perform, talk and discuss, drink, eat, practice yoga, meditation, exercise, or even work," said Andrew Dykeman, the co-chairman of Peace of Heart Choir, in a statement. "At the same time, while so many of us are sheltering in place, others are New Yorkers tirelessly fight the global pandemic and help maintain essential services, laboring in the city’s hospitals, restaurants, supermarkets, bodegas, subways and buses, and more."



"As choir members, we know that singing brings people together. This is our way of sparking a greater sense of community, while still maintaining appropriate physical distance. We can raise our voices together to honor those who risk their lives every day to keep us safe and cared for. We welcome other choirs and singers of all ages, and from every neighborhood, to join in."

In future weeks, the choir, which performs in the city’s nursing homes, hospitals and shelters, may choose different songs for the citywide performance.

