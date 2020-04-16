Watch New Yorkers across the city lovingly belt out "New York, New York" from their windows

New Yorkers took to their stoops and windows on Thursday night to sing and play Frank Sinatra's "Theme from New York, New York," to honor essential workers, and it invoked some massive New York City pride.

The singalong happened right after the nightly #ClapBecauseWeCare applause as part of a new socially-distanced event called "New York Sings Along," at 7:02pm.

Led by the all-volunteer Peace of Heart Choir, New Yorkers tuned into the event's Facebook page and two local radio stations, WKCR (89.9FM) and WBAI (99.5), to synchronize with their fellow singers.

"As choir members, we know that singing brings people together," Andrew Dykeman, the co-chairman of Peace of Heart Choir, in a statement. "This is our way of sparking a greater sense of community, while still maintaining appropriate physical distance. We can raise our voices together to honor those who risk their lives every day to keep us safe and cared for. We welcome other choirs and singers of all ages, and from every neighborhood, to join in."

View this post on Instagram #newyorknewyork A post shared by Cheney Wells (@cheneywells) on Apr 16, 2020 at 4:23pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Tonight’s citywide sing-along! #newyorknewyork #nycstrong A post shared by April Bedford (@auntiezsazsa) on Apr 16, 2020 at 4:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #newyorknewyork #astorianyc A post shared by Tony (@astorian_tony) on Apr 16, 2020 at 4:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Love you, NYC! ❤️ #nyny #sinatra #community A post shared by Nicolle Bennett (@nsbcreate) on Apr 16, 2020 at 4:13pm PDT