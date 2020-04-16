Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Watch New Yorkers across the city lovingly belt out "New York, New York" from their windows
Watch New Yorkers across the city lovingly belt out "New York, New York" from their windows

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Thursday April 16 2020, 7:50pm

New Yorkers took to their stoops and windows on Thursday night to sing and play Frank Sinatra's "Theme from New York, New York," to honor essential workers, and it invoked some massive New York City pride.

The singalong happened right after the nightly #ClapBecauseWeCare applause as part of a new socially-distanced event called "New York Sings Along," at 7:02pm.

Led by the all-volunteer Peace of Heart Choir, New Yorkers tuned into the event's Facebook page and two local radio stations, WKCR (89.9FM) and WBAI (99.5), to synchronize with their fellow singers.

"As choir members, we know that singing brings people together," Andrew Dykeman, the co-chairman of Peace of Heart Choir, in a statement. "This is our way of sparking a greater sense of community, while still maintaining appropriate physical distance. We can raise our voices together to honor those who risk their lives every day to keep us safe and cared for. We welcome other choirs and singers of all ages, and from every neighborhood, to join in."

 

 

View this post on Instagram

It’s up to you #newyorknewyork ! . . . . . #quarantine #brooklyn #carrollgardens

A post shared by omar (@omar_divina) on

 

View this post on Instagram

It’s up to you, New York, New York! #newyorkstrong #newyorknewyork #nycsingalong #socialdistancing #nyctough #sinatra

A post shared by Carolyn B Levitan (@carolynlevitannyc) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#newyorknewyork

A post shared by Cheney Wells (@cheneywells) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Tonight’s citywide sing-along! #newyorknewyork #nycstrong

A post shared by April Bedford (@auntiezsazsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#newyorknewyork #astorianyc

A post shared by Tony (@astorian_tony) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Love you, NYC! ❤️ #nyny #sinatra #community

A post shared by Nicolle Bennett (@nsbcreate) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

New York New York #newyorksingsalong

A post shared by Alexander Caicedo (@alexandercaicedo) on

In future weeks, the choir, which performs in the city’s nursing homes, hospitals and shelters, may choose different songs for the citywide performance.

