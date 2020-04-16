Watch New Yorkers across the city lovingly belt out "New York, New York" from their windows

New Yorkers took to their stoops and windows on Thursday night to sing and play Frank Sinatra's "Theme from New York, New York," to honor essential workers, and it invoked some massive New York City pride.
The singalong happened right after the nightly #ClapBecauseWeCare applause as part of a new socially-distanced event called "New York Sings Along," at 7:02pm.
Led by the all-volunteer Peace of Heart Choir, New Yorkers tuned into the event's Facebook page and two local radio stations, WKCR (89.9FM) and WBAI (99.5), to synchronize with their fellow singers.
"As choir members, we know that singing brings people together," Andrew Dykeman, the co-chairman of Peace of Heart Choir, in a statement. "This is our way of sparking a greater sense of community, while still maintaining appropriate physical distance. We can raise our voices together to honor those who risk their lives every day to keep us safe and cared for. We welcome other choirs and singers of all ages, and from every neighborhood, to join in."
View this post on Instagram
A moment tonight that almost made me brake down. The city that cradles dreamers need all the love in these time. I miss my city but underneath it all its heart is still beating #newyorknewyork #ilovenyc #fuckcoronavírus #nycstrong #letsgetthroughthistogether #dreamers #washingtonheights #firescapesofnewyork
View this post on Instagram
It’s up to you #newyorknewyork ! . . . . . #quarantine #brooklyn #carrollgardens
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Every night at 7pm my neighborhood cheers all the service workers and a guy in my building plays music. He always ends with #NewYorkNewYork ... in these crazy times it’s something to bring a little #joy and share a little #love. I love my city. #NewYork #quarantine #uplifting #lifeisgood #lifeisbeautiful
7:02 Thank you#HealthcareHeroes #Singalong #Grateful4You #SingAlongThursday #franksinstra #newyorknewyork #HealthcareHeroes #Workers #HealthcareHeroes #nyc #NewYork pic.twitter.com/UcEeLMySGh— Linda Santangelo (@Lindasantangel1) April 16, 2020
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In future weeks, the choir, which performs in the city’s nursing homes, hospitals and shelters, may choose different songs for the citywide performance.
