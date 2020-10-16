New Yorkers can rent these gorgeous tiny houses for secluded getaways

During stressful times like these, sometimes you just need to get away from it all. And in the age of doomscrolling through Twitter and dreadful push notifications, truly getting away means getting off the internet.

That’s the kind of escape that Jon Staff and Pete Davis had in mind when they launched the company Getaway in the summer of 2015. Getaway builds tiny houses and places them on rural land an hour or two outside of major cities. After launching in Boston, the company has now expanded to more than 10 locations across the country.

Currently, stressed-out New Yorkers can book a tiny house two hours north of the city in the Catskills. (Recently, the company added a new "Catskills East" site.) It’s possible to get there using Amtrak and a 20-minute cab ride, but renting a car will probably cost you less money. Once you arrive at your cabin, you enter a passcode you’ve been given in advance and enter your tiny home away from home.

Photograph: Courtesy Dylan Engels

The 160-200 square-foot cabins, designed by Harvard Graduate School of Design students, are very Instagram-ready, start at $99 a night and can fit between 2-4 people depending on the model. Once inside, you’ll find plenty of items that are there to help even the most stressed-out Gothamites disconnect and recharge.

There’s a wooden box for locking up your cell phone during your stay, plenty of board games, piles of books and even a guide to classic outdoor activities like stargazing and knot-tying. It’s difficult to get through your stay without inadvertently earning at least one boy scout badge. Outside, you’ll find a private fireplace complete with fire-starting tools.

Like most other rental sites right now, the company has also implemented new cleaning procedures including deep-cleanings of cabins and staff in proper PPE.

The experience is a welcome mix of comfortable and rugged, and would be perfect for either a romantic getaway for two or a fun weekend away for a group of friends (The Isidore model easily fits four people.) Those who generally detest camping will be happy to discover that the cabins are fully equipped with a stove, sink, working toilet, running shower and comfortable beds. What more could you ask for?

Unfortunately, it does appear that they are currently sold out for election night.