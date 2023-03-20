New York
Logo: Courtesy of New York State Department of Economic Development

New Yorkers hilariously react to the new NYC brand campaign logo

City dwellers are not happy.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Move over, iconic I ♥ NY sign, there's a new logo in town.

As reported by the New York Times, a group of officials and "community partners" just unveiled a new campaign meant to represent and unite the folks that make up this grand town of ours.

Dubbed We ♥ NYC, the new logo was created by designer and art director Graham Clifford. 

“We wanted to reference the original mark but push it in a different direction,” the artist said to the paper of record, also revealing that the new font is inspired by the ones used within our underground transportation system. The subway system is the veins or the beating heart of the city. You can have Wall Street types sitting next to construction workers. It’s a place where you can bring everybody together, and we’re cognizant of that.”

Although we're always partial to the sorts of efforts that celebrate New York as a whole, we must admit that we did not see anything wrong with the older iteration of the logo, which was created by the famous Milton Glaser on the back of an envelope while in a taxi using a crayon back in the 1970s.

Apparently, we're not the only ones who feel that way. In fact, New Yorkers have taken to social media to react to the new design.

Here is a collection of some of the funniest comments regarding the topic that we found on Twitter:

