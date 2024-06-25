New Yorkers just can't get over these summer pet peeves

New Yorkers are always bothered, but there is something about summer in the city that drives us all insane.

Whether it be the heat, which feels more intense when reflecting off the pavement, or the putrid smells emanating from, well, every corner, the season leads to madness.

How to solve the problem? The first step is to identify the issues—which is why we've asked New Yorkers to tell us all about their summer pet peeves.

In terms of solutions, we are all ears: feel free to share tips to ease our summer anxiety... and perhaps wear some deodorant on the subway moving forward?

All the smells!

Urine! (Hot) garbage! Diesel! Armpits!

Respondents had loads of complaints when it came to the city's aroma, which undoubtedly gets more intense in the hot climate.

"You can tell if it’s 90 and dry or 90 and humid by whether you smell dog or human pee more," someone commented, and we couldn't agree more.

Tourists

Summer is travel season, which means that the amount of tourists visiting NYC significantly increases during the warmer months … causing pedestrian traffic jams that just add on to our daily frustrations.

We'll spare you the exact comments, but New Yorkers seem to have a specific message for visitors: stop looking around and just move.

The heat

Yes, it's summer. Yes, it's supposed to be hot. No, we can't stand it.

Mostly, New Yorkers seem to be baffled by the temperatures underground and we can’t disagree with them: we get people on the moon but can’t figure out how to properly ventilate the subway system, one of the most trafficked in the world.

"The heat on [the] 14th Street train station and 96th Street station during the summer," someone specifically called out.

"The air standing still in the subway," someone else remarked very much on point.

New York City officials, consider this our plea to find a solution!

Proximity to other humans

We're all living vertically on top of each other, so you would think that being close to another human body is something that New Yorkers are not only used to but accept. Not in the summer.

"[My pet peeve] is when people squeeze next to you on public transportation and rest their arms or legs skin-to-skin [on] yours," someone wrote. "Gross. We are not friends, lovers or family members. Keep your skin to yourself."

Although we're partial to the veracity of the claim, we do believe this specific reader to be a bit... extra? Here's a suggestion: stand up and remove yourself from an uncomfortable situation, perhaps giving the source of your anger a dirty look (we are in New York, after all).