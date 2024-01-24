New Yorkers may soon be able to grow marijuana at home

Although a provision allowing New Yorkers to grow marijuana at home was part of the state law that effectively legalized the adult use of cannabis in 2021, the guidelines surrounding the topic were technically to only go into effect once the Office of Cannabis Management set out more specific regulations regarding the practice.

That vote was scheduled to happen earlier today but the Cannabis Control Board postponed the ordeal to a yet-undisclosed later date. Once approved, the rules would go into effect after a 60-day public comment period.

Although detailed instructions have yet to come, the provision that was included in the famous 2021 ruling did outline a few key rules that will likely shape the way New Yorkers will be allowed to legally grow weed at home.

Here is a breakdown of what we already know, but has yet to be completely approved:

- New Yorkers who are at least 21 years old will be able to grow up to six mature plants (visible buds) and six immature ones per residence.

- A single person may only cultivate marijuana in an individual location and not at multiple ones.

- Any resident will be able to keep up to 5 pounds of flowers trimmed from the plants that they grow at home. Keep in mind that, as of now, New Yorkers are allowed to walk around with a total of 3 ounces of weed legally, which is much less than the proposed 5 pounds from at-home plants.

- Any plant you grow at home must be placed in a secure location that is not visible to the public nor accessible to people under the age of 21.

- Landlords and co-op boards are not allowed to forbid you from owning or growing weed but they will be allowed to install odor mitigation policies in their buildings.

- You are not allowed to sell the cannabis that you grow at home without a license... but you're allowed to gift it to people.

Keep in mind that none of the above mentioned proposals apply to people who live on federal property or in federally subsidized housing. Just in case you were wondering, that's because, although marijuana is legal in New York, it is still not on the federal level.