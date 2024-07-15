New Yorkers react to the passing of acclaimed sex therapist Dr. Ruth

[title]
Born Karola Ruth Siegel, late acclaimed sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer—known to the masses as simply “Dr. Ruth”—passed away peacefully at her home in New York City this past Friday. She was 96 years old and the cause of death was not publicly shared.
A figure known all throughout the country, Dr. Ruth was particularly beloved in New York, where Governor Kathy Hochul appointed her with the honorary title of nation's first Ambassador to Loneliness back in 2023.
“I am deeply honored and promised the Governor that I will work day and night to help New Yorkers feel less lonely!” Westheimer said back then.
As mentioned by the New York Times in her obituary, Dr. Ruth was a Holocaust survivor whose parents were killed by the Nazis during World War II. In 1956, she moved to a NYC apartment in Washington Heights, where she lived until the day of her death.
An important part of the city's cultural canon, Dr. Ruth has given out advice to New Yorkers for years, tackling all sorts of topics, from intimacy while living in cramped quarters ("try to have sex when [roommates] aren't around") to the world of online dating ("I welcome any dating service if people are intelligent and careful and if you know that people can lie and say they’re six feet tall.").
Her passing has clearly affected many people. Below, find a collection of some of the most heartwarming reactions to the death of Dr. Ruth: