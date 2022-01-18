New York
Timeout

Movie theater
Photograph: Shutterstock

New Yorkers react to the sudden closing of the Court Street Regal theater

It might have not been a nice movie theater—but we're still gonna miss it.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
New Yorkers never really had nice things to say about the, granted, always-dirty Regal UA Court Street movie theater in Brooklyn. And yet, now that the destination abruptly closed after twenty years in the neighborhood, folks are mourning the loss.

According to Brooklyn Magazine, no closing notice was posted but "Internet sleuths" did discover a proposal showing "that [the] building, which also houses Barnes & Noble, might be redeveloped into a mall." How 2021. 

The cinema was known for its always-loud audience members and their tendency to break into arguments right in the middle of a movie. Let's also not forget the many times theater-goers revealed they'd been bit by bedbugs while catching a flick. According to a Twitter user, closing night at the cinema was also very on brand. "Someone puked and a fistfight broke out during 5CREAM at final night of Regal Cort St," C. Mason Wells tweeted. "Rest in power, king."

It all sounds pretty New York to us. 

But, alas, as news about the shuttering made the rounds, people took to Twitter to recount the happy times they spent at the destination and what they will mostly miss about it. 

Here are some of the most memorable reactions to the surprising turn of events:

