New Yorkers react to the sudden closure of all Hale & Hearty locations

By now, you must have heard that Hale & Hearty has closed all 16 of its New York locations without any real warning.

Although the New York Post reports that signs on windows of various locations of the popular soup and sandwich shop read "temporary," various media outlets have tried reaching out to the company to no avail.

Alas, that's the law of the land here in New York: delicious spots open and close without warning and citizens constantly feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of restaurants that they never have time to properly dine at. A world-renowned culinary scene will do that to you.

Whether it be the mystery surrounding the shuttering of all Hale & Hearty locations or the chain's 20-year-long history in town, New Yorkers are clearly sad about the development.

Here is a collection of their heartfelt reactions, courtesy of Twitter:

we infamously loved hale & hearty so much at tumblr that the nearby staff started to recognize us and give us notes/free cookies with our group orders. we had a whole slack channel dedicated to #soup where we would decide our h&h lunch orders — malika ✨ (@onlymalika) July 19, 2022

hale and hearty closing, my coffeemaker stopped working… really need everyone to be a team player here!!!! — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) July 19, 2022

We need another 90s era soup boom https://t.co/KOizzn7oE7 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 19, 2022

The sign is dated July 1. Local media didn’t pick it up until July 17. I think that’s pretty good evidence that Hale and Hearty had been struggling



Sincerely,

A former addict of the chain’s chicken dumpling soup 😔 https://t.co/8O7KzsUkvP — Kerry Flynn 🐶 (@kerrymflynn) July 19, 2022

Pour a broccoli and cheddar out for the Hale and Hearty on Hudson St that got me through the cold days when I worked at DirecTV — Peter Finnen (@PeteFinnen) July 19, 2022

RIP hale and hearty, here’s me in 2012 very excited about my free soup 😭 pic.twitter.com/IaJ9YXwbU9 — Sara G Miller (@saragmiller) July 19, 2022

Bad vibes in the city today

• Severe weather

• Hale and Hearty closed

• Desus and Mero beefing

• Monkeypox spreading

• Covid raging and no one cares

• 🦈🦈🦈

• T-Mobile outage

• All of our usual crises

• Eric Adams



It’s Monday 😩 — Lauren Vega (@LaurenVegaNYC) July 18, 2022

first cum town broke up, now desus and mero are breaking up, and i can't even wash away the pain w a hale and hearty soup...cruel world we live in — BP 🦆 (@Hang10Higgins) July 18, 2022

More of a Pret gal but I remember an old co-worker had a Hale & Hearty punch card with 9/10 punched and she gave it to me before she moved … felt like she left me a mortgage-free house https://t.co/0A66C6wKOj — katie honan (@katie_honan) July 18, 2022