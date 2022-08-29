Given the barrage of news that is constantly being bombarded at us, you'll be forgiven for having forgotten about a law that passed in the fall of 2021 banning the sale of whipped cream canisters to anyone under the age of 21 in the state of New York.

Well, the directive has officially gone into effect, so if you are looking to purchase some whipped cream for your baking needs, make sure to bring your ID along.

The new guidelines are a response to concerns over teenagers getting high by inhaling the nitrous oxide that's found inside the canisters as propellant—a practice commonly referred to as a whippet.

According to the New York Post, "in addition to short-lived euphoria, the drug can also cause loss of blood pressure, fainting, heart attack and sudden death. Potential long-term effects include memory loss and psychosis."

Local shops caught selling the contraband of sorts to those under 21 will be charged a $250 fine. Subsequent violations may incur fines of up to $500.

"This new law is an important step in [combating] a significant problem for many neighborhoods throughout my district," said Democratic state senator Joseph Addabbo, who sponsored the bill last year. "he need to limit the access and sale of [whippets] first became apparent [to me] after [I had been] receiving constituent complaints about empty canisters on neighborhood streets. Used [whippets] piling up in our communities are not only an eyesore but also indicative of a significant nitrous oxide abuse problem."

The new law certainly sounds odd, but the country as a whole is clearly facing drug-related issues, so we'll welcome any measure trying to curtail the effects of illicit substances with an open mind.