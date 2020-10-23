New Yorkers weren't thrilled with Trump calling NYC a "ghost town"

Many Gothamites were quick to rip into the President after last night's debate.

The final debate before the upcoming presidential election took place in Nashville last night and was a far more sedate affair than the previous televised shouting match. Largely, that was thanks to the magic of mandatory muted mics. (Not to mention, an excellent moderator!)

Overall, there weren’t too many surprises from the night. Joe Biden made direct pleas to the country’s voters to restore the nation’s dignity and character and said “Oh, come on!” roughly 50–100 times. President Trump said coyotes brought children over the border, and that he’d be releasing his taxes very soon. Like, basically tomorrow. His printer just ran out of ink or something.

However, one unexpected moment did take place when the Floridian candidate for president brought up his former hometown of New York. Trump described the American city as a dying, ghost town being crushed under the weight of overpriced plexiglass dividers and full of empty streets. “If you go and look at what has happened to New York, it’s a ghost town. Take a look at what’s happening to New York. It’s dying,” said Trump. “For so many years, I loved it, it was vibrant. It’s dying, everyone’s leaving New York.”

Not surprisingly, New Yorkers who have spent the last year doing everything they can to survive in this economy, and who have shown amazing ingenuity to adapt to our new reality of face masks and social distancing weren’t overly thrilled with the characterization. Many of them quickly took to Twitter to react.

.@realDonaldTrump, New Yorkers are bringing our city back stronger than ever. It’s nothing short of heroic. The only “ghost town “ will be Mar-a-Lago after you’re forced into retirement on Election Day. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 23, 2020

NEW YORK IS NOT A GHOST TOWN!



It’s the greatest city with the greatest people in the world! — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) October 23, 2020

Sitting in the “ghost town” and wondering when Trump last came to any of our neighborhoods? #Debate2020 — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) October 23, 2020

Trump: NYC is "ghost town" that's "totally shut down"



Manhattan tonight:pic.twitter.com/zVb5Gi8fC7 — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) October 23, 2020

Maybe Trump thinks that NYC is a ghost town because it’s decorated for Halloween? — Aquaria 🖤 (@aquariaofficial) October 23, 2020

He thinks New York is a ghost town because every time he’s here all he hears is “Booo” #Debates2020 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) October 23, 2020

if new york is a ghost town, then why am i still pissed at millions of people every single time i leave my apartment — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) October 23, 2020

New York isn't a ghost town, you clown



And it's not your city — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 23, 2020

New York is a ghost town in that it's full of men who've ghosted me — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) October 23, 2020

NEW YORK IS NOT A GHOST TOWN I CANNOT GET A TABLE AT LA VARA — Damon Beres 🦇 (@dlberes) October 23, 2020

“New York is a ghost town”



Trying to go to Trader Joe’s: pic.twitter.com/yfHVLRtIuh — Boo-ugie De La Ghoul (@ashleydelacruz) October 23, 2020

The only ghost in this town is the opera ghost and he demands his salary to be paid. #Debates2020 — Sierra Boggess (@sierraboggess) October 23, 2020

New York is such a ghosttown that I spent 45 minutes looking for street parking this evening and ended up paying $50 for parking. LOLOL it's fucking P A C K E D here. — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) October 23, 2020

damn right new york is a ghost town pic.twitter.com/fgpowNdeg7 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) October 23, 2020

If New York is a ghost town then why does LA suck so hard — Rachel Sennott (@Rachel_Sennott) October 23, 2020

The 2020 presidential election is set to take place on November 3, 2020. For those who have already voted, you can track your ballot here to make sure it’s counted.

