If numbers keep decreasing, the vaccine requirement for indoor dining will be removed on March 7.

New York has just taken a major step forward towards a post-COVID-19 existence.

Mayor Eric Adams just took to Twitter to announce that, as long as virus-related numbers continue to decrease, the city will officially remove the vaccination requirements for indoor dining, fitness centers and entertainment venues starting March 7.

"We're taking this week to give business owners the time to adapt while we monitor the numbers to ensure we are making the best public health decisions for the people of New York," the politician said on the social media platform.

The news comes just a few hours after Governor Kathy Hochul announced the lifting of the New York state school mask mandate, effective this upcoming Wednesday, citing new guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifying New York as overall "low risk" for infection.

In his statement, the Mayor also announced that he will be following the Governor's lead and is considering getting rid of the mask mandate in public city schools. He will be making an official decision about the matter this upcoming Friday.

The Mayor's decision was met with both praise and skepticism by his followers on Twitter. As some users expressed worry at the fact that the end of a vaccine mandate might cause numbers to skyrocket again others took to the platform to note their excitement about a possible return to some semblance of normalcy.