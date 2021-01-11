New York’s most desired Airbnb is this treehouse cabin

Of all the incredible bookings on Airbnb, the one that has been added to the most "wish lists" in New York is the Willow Treehouse—15 minutes outside Woodstock and two hours from NYC.

This week, Airbnb released a list of the most wish-listed stays from 2020 in each one of the 50 states in America. One look at the listing and it's clear why so many people would want to book a stay at the Willow Treehouse.

The one-bedroom treehouse set above the ground in the middle of the woods overlooks a small, swimmable pond. It's got the isolated vibe we're all looking for but also the coziness of a cabin. It's an all-wood, minimally decorated space perfect for cooking dinner, reading in front of the fireplace, writing or just enjoying the verdant view. There's even a hot tub that's heated with firewood and a skylight above the lofted bed that offers views of the starry sky at night.

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

It currently goes for $360 a night—but since it's on everyone's wishlist it's booked through all of 2021.

It's no wonder why—all of us are have a wanderlust that's keeping us daydreaming and planning for brighter days when travel is more possible. In fact, Airbnb says it has "identified a new trend of 'wish list wanderlust' as Americans are daydreaming about the day when they can again travel regularly and report feeling optimistic as a result," it says.

In a survey of 1,010 U.S. adults commissioned by the platform and conducted by ClearPath Strategies back in September, 36% of respondents revealed their tendency to daydream about traveling daily or more. Based on that same data, the company reports that 28% of adults working remotely suggest that planning a trip for some time in the future makes them feel hopeful.

Nothing could be more true.

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

