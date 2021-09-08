New York
New York

Fall foliage in New York
Photograph: Shutterstock

New York's official fall foliage report is here!

The leaves are already changing upstate.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Leaf peepers, prepare, fall foliage is upon us!

New York States fall foliage report dropped on Wednesday, September 8, tracking the changing of the leaves this upcoming season. 

The interactive map takes users through New York's various regions, from the Long Island to The Finger Lakes up to Niagra, to show how the leaves will change throughout autumn. So far, significant color changes have been reported in the Adirondacks and Catskills, with most of the state still sporting summer greenery. 

I LOVE NY
I LOVE NY

In the Adirondacks, Tupper Lake spotters expect up to 10% color change this weekend and in Delaware County, Catskills spotters in Hamden expect up to 10% color change with touches of yellow emerging. Social media users are encourage to share their favorite images of the ever-changing fall foliage with the hashtag #NYLovesFall. 

With more New Yorkers spending time outside, this is the first such report from New York's tourism board, I LOVE NEW YORK, encouraging visitors to enjoy all the natural, seasonal wonders the state has to offer.

Reports are obtained from volunteer field observers and will reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Starting today, reports will be issued every Wednesday afternoon throughout the fall. 

The consistently updated map will also help plan last minute weekend trips, and set expectations for all those fall foliage hikes, Hudson River cruises and other excursions perfect for apple cider doughnut season. The map also helps mark destinations perfect for enjoying fall foliage, like Central Park, The Empire State Trail, and many more outdoor sites that are free to visit and enjoy.  

