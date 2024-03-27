Nightlife legends are behind Two Fifteen, the new cocktail bar at PUBLIC

Nearly two decades after they opened the famed Gramercy lounge Rose Bar, nightlife impresarios Ian Schrager and Nur Khan are back with their latest cocktail concept, Two Fifteen. Located at—you guessed it—215 Chrystie Street inside the PUBLIC hotel, the new bar-lounge will produce innovative cocktails and will host regular surprise musical performances. (Rose Bar previously saw the likes of Guns & Roses, Rufus Wainwright, Jack White and The Black Keys pop by for impromptu sets.)

Overseen by bar maven Charlotte Voisey, the cocktail menu is split into four categories. The "Champagne Cocktails" section includes the bar's signature gin-splashed Gold Bellini (finished with a dash of edible gold); the Pornstar Julep, a bubbly take on a Mavericks Martini; and the mojito-esque Island Vibes, topped with champs. Under "Modern Twists on Classics," you'll find tipples like the Rose Gold Vesper, updated with Lillet Rose and white port, and the OG Sazerac, festooned with even more edible gold.

"Drinks with Vibrant Colors" is exactly what it sounds like, with options including a refreshing watermelon-tequila Crimson and the Imperial Classes, which is basically a purple pisco sour. And there's an entire "Spirit-Free" section if you want something fun but not hangover-inducing, like a no-booze agave "gimlet." Some drinks will be prepared tableside, and bottle service will also be available. A selection of light bites will balance out the beverages, with menu items like raw oysters, shrimp cocktail, ceviche and more.

Taking over the Bar Chrystie space, Two Fifteen will be serving up film noir vibes with a striking all-black interior. Of the new space and his renewed collaboration with Schrager, Khan said in a press release: “Working with Ian, once again, to create a boundary-pushing concept that encompasses downtown’s eclectic energy, has been a dream. The space brings a mature and edgy cocktail-driven experience reminiscent of the early aughts to life, providing the perfect escape for both PUBLIC guests and locals."

Check out some of the good-looking sips from Two Fifteen below:

Two Fifteen/PUBLIC Crimson at Two Fifteen

Two Fifteen/PUBLIC Pornstar Julep at Two Fifteen

Two Fifteen/PUBLIC Smoked Mezcal Margarita at Two Fifteen

Two Fifteen/PUBLIC Last Word at Two Fifteen