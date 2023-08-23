New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
NYC skyline
Photograph: Shutterstock NYC skyline

No, apparently New York isn't the coolest city in America

Here’s what they say it is...

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

From its diverse cultures to its lively nightlife, we tend to think New York City is pretty cool—we do live here, after all—but does the rest of the continent agree? A new study has some interesting findings. 

RECOMMENDED: These NYC neighborhoods were voted the coolest in all five boroughs

The online gambling company Betway dug into answering the seemingly impossible question of which North American city is the coolest in 2023, analyzing key metropolises based on "their art scene, nightlife, diversity, and commitment to sustainability" and taking into account quintessential cool-kid markers like the number of thrift shops, record stores, tattoo parlors and other independent businesses within the city borders. Each of those factors were scored between zero and one, and the cities were then ranked from highest to lowest based on their total scores. 

So where does good ol' Gotham fall on the list? Shockingly, it's not number one—but we're not far off. NYC ranked second on the list of coolest cities with an overall score of 3.904 out of 5, off the strength of its "vibrant culture, endless activities, and iconic landmarks," reads the study. "With just under 100 record stores, hundreds of tattoo studios, and thousands of vegan restaurants, New York really is the city that never sleeps."

What beats New York City? Portland, Oregon, coming in hot with a total score of 3.958, ranking first for the number of record stores (110) and microbreweries (188) among major North American cities. 

And rounding out the top five coolest cities was Los Angeles, California, ranking third with a "coolness index score" of 3.301; Seattle, Washington with 2.470; and our cousin up north, Toronto, waving the Canadian flag with 2.412 "for its diversity, multicultural festivals, and world-class museums." Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Austin, Texas also, unsurprisingly, made strong showings in the top 10, as did Canuck locales including Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. 

Check out Betway's full list of the 20 coolest North American cities below, and if you want to delve deeper into the 2023 report and its findings, check out the company's blog

Betway's coolest cities of 2023 report
Betway GroupBetway's coolest cities of 2023 report

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.