Noodle the Pug
Photograph: @jongraz/TikTok | Noodle the Pug

Noodle the Pug of TikTok fame will be remembered at City Winery

It’s a “bones day!”

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
It’ll be a “bones day” at City Winery this week.

Not too long ago, our collective fate was decided by a geriatric pug’s ability to stand up in the morning. In 2021, Noodle became a TikTok sensation when his owner Jonathan Graziano declared Noodle’s standing days “bones days” and his more lazy days “no bones days.” The chronically online were using Noodle’s daily declarations as a sort of horoscope from a grumpy oracle. Noodle even visited the New York State Senate, where he was honored for bringing some extra joy and hope to New Yorkers during a difficult pandemic. 

Sadly, Noodle passed away in December 2022, at the age of 14, giving his fans plenty of “no bones days” to follow. Many may still miss his daily presence, so Graziano is offering fans and followers an opportunity to grieve, celebrate and remember Noodle, with a memorial at City Winery on Thursday.

“Live Noodz: A Night of Noodle Live” will take place on Thursday, August 10, at 7:30pm. Live Noodz is a celebration of Noodle, his life and times, his story with his owner, and the joys of caring for a beloved elderly pup. The show will combine stand-up comedy, storytelling, and more. Expect never-before-told stories, exclusive photos and videos, audience participation, a lot of laughs, and maybe a few tears. 

@jongraz your Monday reading 🔮🦴🔮 #noodletok #nobones ♬ original sound - NTMC

Since Noodle’s passing, @Jongraz still posts videos about his beloved pet, and shares more dog content and commentary. 

General admission tickets are $35, with a VIP meet-and-greet option for $100. The VIP ticket includes stage premier seating, a post-show meet and photo opp with Graziano plus a VIP tour laminate signed by the host. The event will take place at City Winery’s intimate Chelsea Loft at 25 11th Ave. A full menu and a full bar are available, including 16 wines on tap, so you can pour one out for Noodle. Or chug in anticipation of a no-bones Friday.

