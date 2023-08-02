New York
Sam Lion via Pexels

Take a paws to celebrate National Dog Month in Long Island City

"Dog Island Summer" brings out the neighborhood's best pet-friendly activities.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
The dog days of summer are upon us, and one Queens neighborhood is devoting August to furry friends.

In honor of National Dog Month in August, Long Island City is becoming a doggie destination with a "Dog Island Summer" initiative to highlight all the ways the area is dog (and human) friendly. In fact, LIC is one of New York's neighborhoods with the highest number of dogs per capita. 

RECOMMENDED: These upcoming events at AKC Museum of the Dog are pawsitively adorable

Upcoming dog promos include a free customized frisbee for your dog with meal or burger purchase at Frank Ottomanelli's on the Water during the first two weeks of August. During the last two weeks of the month, get a treat for your dog (milk bone or ice cream) with a human meal purchase. Dogtopia of Long Island City is offering a free day of dog daycare after successful evaluation; Matted LIC Gallery is offering visiting dogs bandanas plus 10% off custom framing; and Throw Me A Bone Inc. is offering 50% off your first dog daycare package.

On Wednesday, August 30, show off your pup at "Haute Dog," The Baroness Dog Beauty Pageant and furry fashion show, with free entry. The first 25 pups to enter get a free gourmet doggie hot dog.

LeMonde Studio
LeMonde Studio"Dog Island Summer" by LeMonde Studio

An interactive dog-themed public art installation designed by local Queens artists, "Dog Island Summer" is now on view in Rafferty Triangle through November 1. Designed and fabricated by LeMonde Studio, artistic elements include a large fire hydrant, a dog biscuit-shaped park bench, a large collar featuring popular local dog names, and two music boxes covered in original designs by local artists Ashley Betito and Kerri Boccard. The music boxes play original songs from Queens musicians including the Broadway Junior team from Queens Community School 111 and Argentinian jazz musician, Yanko Valdes. 

For a day on the town with some off-leash time, Long Island City is also home to several public dog runs: The Dog Park Of Gantry Plaza State Park, Hunter's Point South Dog Run, LIC Dog Park, and Murray Playground Dog Run. 

