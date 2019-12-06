North America's first-ever indoor ski slope is now open just outside NYC

There’s no need to schlep it to the Poconos now that New Jersey’s American Dream mega mall finally opened its Big SNOW attraction this week.

The mall’s indoor ski slope is the first of its kind in North America and even has a chair lift that ascends to the top of a 160-ft hill.

Inside the climate-controlled facility, which stays at a cool 28 degrees, the powder is fresh. The white stuff is two-feet deep and extends for 1,000 feet, dropping skiers a full 16 stories from start to finish.

And because it's indoors and open year-round, it’s a good way to practice your “pizza” and “french fries” without having to trek too far outside the city (or have to deal with those nasty winter elements.) The beginner area is separate from the main slope and has two moving carpets that convey beginners up the bunny slope.

Courtesy BFA.com for American Dream

To ski for a cool two hours, tickets are $29 online and $34.99 at the door; each additional two hours is just $20. There are also packages available that include equipment rentals and time with instructors that range from $69.99 to $149.99. Private lessons range from $199.99 to $399.99. Big SNOW is open 10am-10pm daily.

The mall opened its first "chapter" on Oct. 25, which included its Nickelodeon Universe amusement park and a rink. Its DreamWorks Water Park is next to open as well as its shops and eateries, which are slated for March 2020.

Fun fact: Big SNOW has a Yeti for a mascot. His name is “Big.”