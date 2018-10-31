Nowadays is getting ready for cozy season with an outdoor sauna and a yurt

Winter is coming, and sadly, that means many of our favorite backyard and rooftop hangs are closing for the colder months. But a few bars and restaurants manage to find a way to make it work so we can enjoy the outdoors without turning totally blue—like Bushwick watering hole Nowadays.

The popular hot spot is decking out its 16,000-square-foot garden to look like a cozy, winter lodge starting Friday, November 2. There will be a 20-person heated yurt filled with ottomans, cushions, blankets and bohemian decor. You'll be extra warm inside while you sip hot cocktails such as spiked cider, spicy hot chocolate and milled wine. There's also food for purchase including the return of their drool-worthy fried chicken sandwich.

You may even break a sweat (actually, you likely will) when you sit in the joint's Hotbox Mobile Sauna. That's right, a roving sauna that fits 8 to 10 people at a time is located in the backyard for your use, and is set at a steamy 180 degrees. Each session includes a towel, water, a cool shower and plush robes to rent ($3).

The bar's outdoor hours are Friday from 5 to 4am and Saturday from 2pm to 4pm. The sauna is open Friday from 8pm to 4am, Saturday from 4pm to 4am. You can also reserve the sauna on Friday from 8pm to 10pm, Saturday noon to 1:30pm or Sunday 2pm to 3pm. Pricing details are below!

Sauna reservations: $40/person for 90 minute sessions

Late-night happy hour: $20/person (Friday and Saturday 10pm to 4am)