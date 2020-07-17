Nowadays officially reopened their massive backyard

There will be background tunes, but no dancing just yet.

As entertainment has yet to be given the green light to reopen, there are many nightlife staples New Yorkers miss.

But one beloved and inclusive venue, Nowadays, is abiding by the current standards and bringing back its sprawling backyard to the public.

For the uninitiated, Nowadays is like a massive backyard barbecue. It’s tough to beat hanging out in the 16,000-square-foot space with string lights, picnic tables, and massive birch and honey locus trees above (the most shade you’ll find for miles in industrial Ridgewood).

This summer, while its live music programming is halted, you and your friends can still head to the summery haven by reservation and a $5 cover (groups up to 10 and families with kids are welcome).

At the all-outdoor urban oasis bar you’ll find craft beer, cocktails, natural wine, and non-alcoholic drinks like mate and kombucha. And as for food, its backyard food truck run by Diner by Izakaya will be open with bites including wagyu hamburgers, pork katsu sandwiches, fish & chips, and snacks for a bevy of diets, like a vegan tempeh and lotus root sandwich (with gluten-free buns available), shishito peppers, an edamame and cucumber salad.

On Fridays and Saturdays, you’ll also be able to foot-tap to tunes playing all night by Nowadays' community of selectors on their audiophile-approved custom sound system, just no dance floor jiving yet as you’re highly encouraged to stay put at your tables.

Nowadays will also be running an outdoor film series on Tuesday and Wednesday nights by reservation.

To avoid lines down the block and to keep capacity below 25 percent, keep in mind that Nowadays is reservation-only every night of the week. Tables will be set up at least six feet apart, and unless you’re ordering food or drinks, heading to the loo, or using the smoking section, keep your bum in your seat—no matter how good the music may get.

