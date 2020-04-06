Number of new cases drops for the first time in NYC

Though there was one noticeable addition to the list of coronavirus cases in New York, the number of infections and deaths in the city as a whole is dropping for the first time. It’s a rare bit of good news that’s definitely worth celebrating amid the daily drip of closures and troubling developments.

In a press conference yesterday, Governor Andrew Cuomo stressed that it was still too early to read too much into the data. The direction could continue to change in the days to come, and there still isn’t quite enough information to speak to a broader trend.

There were 594 deaths reported in the city yesterday, for a total of 4,159 across the five boroughs to date. (630 deaths were reported the day before.) While 122,000 New York residents have officially been recorded as being infected, 75 percent of those cases that have required hospitalization have now been discharged. That's another encouraging sign in the city’s ongoing fight against the virus.

In addition to stay-at-home orders, New York has enacted a number of measures to impede the virus’ spread over the last few days: New Yorkers are now advised to wear masks when they’re outside and both the city’s playgrounds and dog parks are officially closed.

Governor Cuomo stressed that in order to continue keeping numbers as low as possible, New Yorkers should continue to remain inside except for essential activities like picking up groceries or medicine.