All dog parks in NYC are now officially closed

Dogs and their owners will now have to stick to the streets for their daily outside time.

As of Monday, April 6, all dog parks and dog runs were closed by the New York City Parks Department in an effort to maintain social distancing in public spaces. According to the agency, there have been numerous complaints and overcrowding at these areas.

"We understand how important dog runs are to our furry, four-legged friends, but because of ongoing overcrowding, dog runs and dog parks will be closed starting today," said Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver in a statement. "Our parks remain open otherwise, and they are great places to get fresh air and exercise for New York City pups, but it is very important to keep them on their leashes according to park rules and to social distance."

NYC Parks is also removing any remaining basketball rims and tennis nets and lock up all courts with a gate, including handball courts.

On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo closed all 1,010 playgrounds.

