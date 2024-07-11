NYC ranks in the top 10 for U.S. cities with the best dog parks

LawnStarter has just pitted the 101 biggest U.S. cities against each other and this is how our big city ranked.

The lawn care company has created a leaderboard of the best cities for dog parks using the following criteria: access, quality and climate. The accessibility is measured on dog parks per 100,000 residents, that is, human residents, not our furry counterparts. The quality is pretty self-explanatory and the climate surveys the weather conditions, which seems more of a fault of the city rather than the park itself.

Boise City, Idaho, took the crown, sweeping in at first place with a, still-weak, score of 71.09. If this is the top scorer it seems America needs to up their dog park game. New York was able to scratch the top 10 coming in at a solid 8th place, not bad for the so-called concrete jungle. However, its overall score is only 51.61. Not ideal.

The Big Apple did great in the quality criteria, ranking an impressive 1 - a big win for the city. Sadly New York’s unpredictable weather massively impacted their numbers with a depressing rating of 80. And coming in at an average result access ranked 34. Overall not too bad of a showing!

If you’re thinking of moving because your chihuahua simply can’t take the 8th place ranking, here are the other cities taking up the top 10:

1. Boise, ID

2. San Francisco, CA

3. Portland, OR

4. Henderson, NV

5. Tampa Bay, FL

6. Arlington, VA

7. Albuquerque, NM

8. New York, NY

9. Las Vegas, NV

10. Sacramento, CA

Newark, New Jersey took the brunt of the list, landing past the 100 mark and ranking a solid 101st. So keep your doggos far out of Newark’s reach.