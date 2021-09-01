NYC could get a month’s worth of rain in one day

The city's subway stations and roads have become an underwater hellscape in non-tropical storms...

New Yorkers are in for a wet couple of days as Tropical Depression Ida moves through the area this week, bringing with it a flash flood watch for NYC.

As we've seen with non-tropical storms, the city's subway stations and roads can become an underwater hellscape only a few of us dare to traverse. You may remember the last time we had flooding, videos surfaced of commuters wading through hip-deep garbage water to get to their trains.

We can expect more of that this week—starting Wednesday afternoon, we'll have a chance of thunderstorms with possible damaging winds and even a chance of brief, isolated tornados, according to the National Weather Service.

The flash flood watch will be on through 2pm on Thursday, with anywhere from 3 to 6 inches possible, falling at about 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. NWS is expecting nearly 4 inches of rain through Thursday afternoon for NYC.

According to NBC New York, Central Park usually gets 4.31 inches of rain during the month of September. If the park sees more than 3.8 inches of daily rain on either Wednesday or Thursday, it would break daily records that have stood since 1927. The greatest rainfall in September in NYC was 8.28 inches in 1882, NBC says.

The city will also have a slight isolated tornado threat late this afternoon into tonight, while its coastal flood threat will be tonight during high tide, for those living along the city's beaches.

New York Metro Weather's Twitter account sums it up nicely as "garbage weather conditions" and "extremely too much rain™:"

Here’s the latest simulated radar from now through Thursday morning. Essentially expecting garbage weather conditions starting tonight, with the worst of the heavy rain from late Wednesday into Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/JnXqsGmnk1 — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) August 31, 2021

Because of this, the NYC Emergency Management Office has issued a citywide travel advisory for NYC from Wednesday morning into Thursday morning, meaning New Yorkers are "advised to exercise caution and allow for additional travel time."

Stay dry, New York.