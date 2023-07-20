For better or worse, the NYC subway and live music go hand-in-hand, which, if you’ve ever heard the dreaded “It’s showtime!” rally cry enter a crowded rush-hour train car, you already know well. But now the city is celebrating the positives of having so much sheer talent showcased underground with its first-ever “Riders’ Choice Awards,” a competition among artists in the MTA’s “Music Under New York” (MUNY) visual and performing arts program.

Sponsored by the WE❤️NYC campaign, award contention kicked off on Wednesday, June 28, when more than 40 performers from a pool of 128 applicants auditioned at Grand Central Madison. That pool was whittled down even further to 24 artists accepted into the MUNY program and now New Yorkers have three finalists to choose from.

Straphangers can cast their votes for their favorite performer through Wednesday, July 26 on the WE❤️NYC website, with the winner announced the following day on July 27. The victorious performer will win a free recording session with Atlantic Records, as well as the five-borough glory of taking home the first-ever Riders’ Choice Award.

The three Riders’ Choice finalists are:

Afro Dominicano

A Latin fusion band that blends Afro-Caribbean soul with traditional Dominican folkloric roots and pop influences.

Augie Bello

"A multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter" whose musical style is "distinctly eclectic and incorporates elements of funk, pop, r&b, jazz and electronic music," per his website.

Brass Queens

An eight-piece all-female brass band, "the Brass Queens deliver the sounds of New Orleans, where the brass band tradition originated, to the Big Apple," says their website bio.

“Our subways keep New Yorkers moving, but they also keep our toes tapping thanks to great musicians who spread joy on the platform,” Mayor Eric Adams said of the program. “‘Music Under New York’ supports more than 350 talented musicians on subway and train platforms across New York City, spreading joy from station to station. I want to thank the Partnership for New York City for constantly reminding us why ‘WE❤️NYC,’ and I look forward to seeing who our city picks for the first-ever Riders’ Choice Award.”