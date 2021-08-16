NYC Ferry, which shuttles New Yorkers up and down the East River, is finally expanding to the Hudson — and to Staten Island.

Not only will it be the first NYC Ferry route on the Hudson but it'll be the first connecting to Staten Island, allowing those in midtown and higher to skip catching the Staten Island Ferry downtown and for those coming from Staten Island to be taken right to midtown rather than stopping at Whitehall Terminal.

The new St. George route between St. George on Staten Island and Midtown West at West 39th Street takes just 35 minutes, with a scenic stop in Battery Park City along the way. It'll only take 18 minutes to get to Manhattan from Staten Island.

Photograph: courtesy NYC Ferry

Commuters will also be able to connect to other NYC Ferry routes by getting off at Battery Park City and walking 25 minutes (or taking a taxi/bus) to Wall Street Pier 11, where all ferry routes make a stop. You can also hop on the free Downtown Connection shuttle provided by the Downtown Alliance that can transport you between the landings within 11 minutes.

And remember, tickets to ride the ferry start at the same price as a ride on the MTA— $2.75 per trip.

All in all, the new ferry service is a welcome addition to the transit map. Thankfully, getting to Staten Island will be less of a long journey.

The St. George Route officially launches on Monday, August 23.