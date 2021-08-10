Brooklyn has a new lesbian party — on a yacht!

Sunday scaries aren't quite so daunting thanks to this new lesbian party held in the most luxe of locations: A yacht!

Seaduction Sundays, a bimonthly ticketed lesbian party put on by queer event producers The Lavender Menaces, brings women-loving women out on the water for an afternoon party with live DJs and a photobooth, plus city views.

"I want to create a space for women, whether they are out and open, or in the process of finding themselves, that is unique and innovative and allows for a variety of collaborations and events," said Lavender Menaces' co-founder Guinevere. "From themed parties to comedy, to live musicians and dinner parties, [Seaduction Sundays will be] something creative for all of us."

With New York's disappointing dearth of lesbian bars — currently, only two are open, Cubbyhole and Henrietta Hudson, both in the West Village — has led many enterprising New Yorkers to get creative with ways to bring queer women, trans and nonbinary folks together.

This past July, Dave's Lesbian Bar popped up in Astoria, a gathering and fundraiser to help make the new bar permanent, eventually becoming Queens' only lesbian bar. With the success of the first outdoor event, Dave's Lesbian Bar will be hosting another event outside Diamond Dogs on August 28, promising a queer craft fair, gay bands and more.

Throughout the summer, Dyke Beer, a local craft beer company raising money and awareness for queer spaces, has been hosting themed Dyke Nights on Tuesdays at the East Village's Stickett Inn.

The first Seaduction Sundays, which took place on Sunday, August 8, remained docked, but future events will sail on the East River, and perhaps beyond. Vaccines are required to board the 96-foot Royal Princess Yacht, which has both indoor and outdoor areas for up to 100 passengers.

The next part Seaduction Sundays party will take place on August 22, on the yacht at 1 Noble St. $18 tickets (not including the cash bar) will go on sale soon.