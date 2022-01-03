NYC Ferry kicks off the new year with a brand-new stop

New Yorkers can now travel from Throgs Neck to Wall Street in one hour.

Today’s frigid temps may not have you dreaming of a nautical commute. Still, the way the weather’s been so far in 2022, tomorrow may just have you reaching for your stripes, boat shoes and NYC Ferry app. When that happens, you’ll be able to take advantage of a brand-new destination on the official NYC Ferry route.

As one of his last acts in office, Mayor De Blasio presided over the grand opening late last week of a new NYC Ferry stop at Throgs Neck in the Bronx. The new stop extends the city’s Soundview Route service with a stop at Ferry Point Park.

With the addition of the new stop, the Soundview Route now runs from Throgs Neck through Soundview, East 90th Street, East 34th Street, Stuyvesant Cove and down to Wall Street/Pier 11. From the first to last stop, the entire traveling time on the route is 60 minutes, dramatically shortening the commute times for many New Yorkers.

“The Throgs Neck ferry landing is a game changer for Bronx commuters,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio at the event. “This landing will provide affordable, accessible, and time saving transport, expanding transit options for all New Yorkers, further connecting the five boroughs and building a recovery for all of us.”

Timetables for the Soundview route, and a map of all NYC Ferry routes, can be found here.