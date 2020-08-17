NYC gyms can finally open this month

It's time to get back to our fitness routines!

After going five months without gyms, and possibly gaining a quaran-fifteen, New Yorkers will soon be able to return to their fitness routines.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that gyms will finally be able to reopen on August 24 with a reduced capacity of 33 percent and various health protocols.

In order to reopen, gyms and fitness centers must require everyone to wear masks at all times and ensure their HVAC and ventilation systems meet new standards, Cuomo said.

The local health department must inspect gyms before they open, or within two weeks of opening, to make sure they're following regulations and to determine whether each gym can have classes.

While the reopening is welcome news, the regulations will still prove difficult for many local gyms.

BK Fit, which has been offering outdoor training at its locations and at an outdoor facility for several weeks now, says it'll continue doing so for those uncomfortable working out indoors. It'll also offer access to its indoor facilities 24/7, according to its Instagram account.

Gyms are the latest section of the economy to reopen. Last week, bowling alleys were given the OK to resume today.

Cuomo said on Monday that 408 of almost 57,000 tests reported on Sunday were positive (that's .71 percent) and hospitalizations were at 534. There were six deaths on Sunday.

"This pandemic is far from over, but we've determined that institutions can reopen if they adhere to strict state guidance and take every precaution to keep visitors safe, and I look forward to seeing them inspire New Yorkers once again," Cuomo said in a statement. "I'm also happy to report that we will be able to open bowling alleys across the state with strict safety protocols in place, providing a level of fun and recreation at a time when New Yorkers really need it."

