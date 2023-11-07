NYC has the highest number of expensive zip codes in the U.S.

It may not come as a shock, but NYC has made history by claiming eight of the U.S.’s most expensive zip codes within three of its boroughs.

In a new Property Shark analysis, NYC returned as the city with the highest number of expensive zips. Previously, NYC has tied with Los Angeles, but 2023 marked the first time since 2016 that NYC “stood alone as the epicenter of expensive zip codes,” the study says.

Looking at the median sale prices based on closed home sales (not asking prices), it appears that Battery Park City claims the priciest zip code in NYC with 10282 at a median sale price of $3.4 million.

We looked up an apartment at $3.4 million in Battery Park City and found this four-bedroom, three-bath condo on Warren Street. It’s as roomy and sleek as you might imagine.

Usually, Tribeca’s zips (10013 and 10007) are in the top 10 most expensive zip codes, but it has yet to return to its pre-pandemic positions, ranking only at no. 24 and no. 27, respectively, hovering around $3 million, Property Shark says. That being said, these zip codes are the no. 2 and 3 most expensive within NYC,

Brooklyn’s Red Hook (11231) is back on the list since it first debuted there in 2019, but it’s at no. 98 nationally with a $1.84 million median sale price.

Queens has made its first appearance on the list this time—Hunters Point (11109) just claimed no. 72 at $2.1 million. Another moment of history was Manhattan’s 10028 (Yorkville and parts of Carnegie Hill), which entered the top 100 for the first time ever.

Map: courtesy of Property Shark

All this being said, Hamptons zip codes still reign supreme when it comes to expense. Suffolk County has nine zip codes on this top 100 list compared to NYC’s 8, including two of the 10 priciest in the country, with Sagaponack at no. 2 and Water Mill at no. 6.

Long Island is also represented by three North Shore communities and Westchester County placed with two zip codes.

You can read the full analysis on PropertyShark.com.