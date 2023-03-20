NYC high school students can now visit museums for free

The City Council just approved two measures that are sure to delight high school students all around town.

As reported by Gothamist, the first bill, sponsored by councilmember Rita Joseph, mandates that all undergraduates receive an application for a municipal IDNYC card at the beginning of each school year that will, in turn, grant them discounted and free access to museums, cultural programs and institutions of all kinds.

Available to undocumented students as well, the IDNYC card will also be accepted as an official form of identification, will allow New Yorkers to open bank accounts, apply for affordable housing, receive up to 50% off FDA-approved prescription medications across certain local pharmacies, collect food stamps and more.

Although the form of ID is already available to city dwellers that are at least 10 years old, Joseph hopes that the new mandate, which requires the Department of Education to actually distribute the application forms, will spur students to make use of the program.

There are many local institutions that offer free memberships to those with an IDNYC, including the Apollo Theater, the Brooklyn Children's Museum, the Central Park Zoo, the MET, the Metropolitan Opera, the Museum of Modern Art, the New York Aquarium and the New York City Ballet. The Shed and the Wollman Rink at Central Park have recently joined that roster as well.

A second bill, this one sponsored by councilmember Amanda Farías and set to go into effect on September 1, allows students to ride the ferry at a discounted price: $1.35 versus the usual $4. That price matches the cost of a pass offered to seniors, low-income riders and folks with disabilities.

As a reminder, kids within the city's school system from kindergarten through 12th grade can ride the bus and subway for free during school days so the discounted ferry pass still remains the most expensive way to get around town for them—but the measure is better than nothing at all, right?

“I believe we have to start somewhere, especially for young people when they're already paying $8 roundtrip or $40 a week,” Farías said during a press conference last week. We couldn't agree more.