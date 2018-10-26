News / City Life

NYC is about to get hit by an extra spooky Nor'easter this Halloweekend

By Will Gleason Posted: Friday October 26 2018, 1:38pm

NYC is about to get hit by an extra spooky Nor'easter this Halloweekend
Courtesy CC/Flickr/Rick Schwartz

If you’re heading to some Halloween events in NYC this weekend, you may want to think of some way to incorporate a raincoat into your costume.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that a particularly harsh Nor’easter will hit the New York City area late tonight with winds as strong as 50 miles-per-hour and up to two inches of rain. The storm is being partially fueled by lingering moisture from Hurricane Willa, which struck Mexico earlier this week, and will most likely pummel the area through tomorrow night.

With winds as high as 25 to 35 miles-per-hour in the city, there’s the risk of toppled trees, power outages and dangerous driving conditions. To prep for the big storm, Con Edison announced today that they’ve added an extra 130 utility contracters to help replace any power lines that may be damaged.

A Flash Flood Watch has also been issued by the city that will last from 5am to 2pm tomorrow. The storm is expected to let up Saturday night, so hopefully things will have quieted down before any spooky shenanigans you have planned then. To keep in mind for further costume planning: The temperature Saturday is set to hover around 51 degrees, with Sunday a bit warmer at 57 degrees.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Will Gleason 1377 Posts

Will Gleason is the Deputy Features Editor at Time Out New York. Follow him on Twitter at @willsgleason.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest