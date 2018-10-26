NYC is about to get hit by an extra spooky Nor'easter this Halloweekend

If you’re heading to some Halloween events in NYC this weekend, you may want to think of some way to incorporate a raincoat into your costume.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that a particularly harsh Nor’easter will hit the New York City area late tonight with winds as strong as 50 miles-per-hour and up to two inches of rain. The storm is being partially fueled by lingering moisture from Hurricane Willa, which struck Mexico earlier this week, and will most likely pummel the area through tomorrow night.

[5:45pm Thursday] - Here's the latest on the coastal storm that will impact the region this weekend with coastal flooding, high winds, and heavy rain. A Coastal Flood Watch has been issued for many locations. pic.twitter.com/UMN2cH5SDt — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 25, 2018

With winds as high as 25 to 35 miles-per-hour in the city, there’s the risk of toppled trees, power outages and dangerous driving conditions. To prep for the big storm, Con Edison announced today that they’ve added an extra 130 utility contracters to help replace any power lines that may be damaged.

We have secured extra crews for strong weekend #winds & #Rain. Please stay away from downed power lines; report outages, and sign up for text notifications to receive restoration times and updates. For more information click on the link: https://t.co/HdtYRTmqjy pic.twitter.com/LmHLs7mZpH — Con Edison (@ConEdison) October 25, 2018

A Flash Flood Watch has also been issued by the city that will last from 5am to 2pm tomorrow. The storm is expected to let up Saturday night, so hopefully things will have quieted down before any spooky shenanigans you have planned then. To keep in mind for further costume planning: The temperature Saturday is set to hover around 51 degrees, with Sunday a bit warmer at 57 degrees.