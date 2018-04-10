NYC is expected to get 76 degree weather this weekend

New York, we've made it: Warm weather is on the horizon.

For the first time in recent memory, the National Weather Service’s five-day forecast is actually capable of inspiring hope. The agency is projecting that temperatures in the city will hit 74 degrees on Friday and 76 degrees on Saturday.

That news is enough to make even the most grizzled New Yorker let out a Carrie Bradshaw–esque squeal. Last week, a fluke snowstorm mucked up morning commutes and was bad enough to postpone the Yankees home opener. And last month, New York got hit with four nor'easters in a three-week span. It’s certainly been a miserable start to spring in the city—but that's set to change this weekend.

The warm weather means rooftop bars will be slinging drinks to kingdom come. It means barbecues will return to Prospect Park. It means, for at least a couple of days, New Yorkers can shake their seasonal depression and instead focus on their regular, yearlong depression.

The forecast could very well change, but as it stands, the cold, wretched armies of winter are poised to retreat from New York this weekend. If the pleasant weather arrives as expected, expect all 8.5 million Gothamites to completely lose their shit—we've been waiting months for the opportunity to venture outside without a coat.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.