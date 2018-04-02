Snowstorm forces Yankees to postpone home opener

A post shared by Doug Fiedler (@dougiefresh2490) on Apr 2, 2018 at 7:37am PDT

New Yorkers woke up from their Easter hangovers on Monday morning to an unpleasant surprise. A snowstorm blanketed the city, dumping upward of three inches of slushy powder on the city.

The weather forced the Yankees to postpone their home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, which was slated for 1:05pm on Monday. The Bronx Bombers will instead kick off their season at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 4pm. Fans who paid for tickets to Monday’s game may use them on Tuesday or exchange them for any other game this season, where tickets are available. Those with comped tickets may only use them for Tuesday’s rescheduled game.

🚨 IMPORTANT THREAD:



Today's Opening Day game has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 3 at 4:05 pm.



All gates will open to ticketed fans at 2 pm. tomorrow, w/ pregame ceremonies scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm. Guests should arrive EARLY! — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 2, 2018

After winning their first two games of the season, the Yankees lost two games against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, splitting their opening series. Now, the team is forced to wait an extra day to kick off their 2018 season in the Bronx—and New Yorkers continue to wait for spring to actually show up.

