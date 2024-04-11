NYC is finally getting new parking meters

You will no longer have to put that tiny receipt on your dashboard.

Did you know that NYC’s parking meters print around 2,500 miles worth of receipts each year? That’s roughly the distance between New York City and Los Angeles! Clearly, the system is in dire need of an upgrade.

Those changes are finally coming: New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez just unveiled new meters that will be installed all over town.

Featuring a paperless, pay-by-plate technology, the setup will completely eliminate those little receipts that drivers are used to putting on their cars' dashboards. Users will be able to simply input their license plate number on the ParkNYC app or pay at the kiosk and then walk away.

Officers will no longer have to look inside an automobile to check when the spot expires but just access the information swiftly on their handheld devices. The new system will be more efficient all around—NYPD traffic enforcement agents will be able to access real-time parking data as well.

New York drivers, welcome to the future.

“Incorporating evolving, smart technology into New York City’s parking management system will enhance drivers’ experiences,” said NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban in a statement. “This will be achieved by maximizing space availability and increasing turnover. Importantly, it will facilitate the important work of our dedicated traffic enforcement agents and support our city’s overall public safety mission.”

The installation process will start on May 8 in northern Manhattan. Expect a gradual setup process that eventually moves south to cover all of Manhattan before proceeding to the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

The transportation update follows the much-talked-about new congestion pricing guidelines. Reportedly kicking off in June, the new plan will force drivers to pay $15 every time they enter midtown Manhattan.

It's the dawn of a new era when it comes to New York's transportation system!