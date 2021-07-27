NYC is getting a new fleet of blue Tesla taxis

Starting next month, there will be a new way to travel across the city that combines the bright blue aesthetic of a Citi Bike with the ease and convenience of being driven by a stranger.

The transportation company Revel has managed to finally get approval from the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission for its fleet of blue Tesla taxis. As a result, 50 models of the electric cars are set to roll out across Manhattan next month. (Just think, by hailing a ride you’ll soon be able to do your part to fund the billionaire space race.)

It's happening! Revel's all-electric, all-employee rideshare fleet will be live on Aug. 2 in #NYC.



Paired with our fast charger Superhub, we're pushing EV adoption and reducing CO2 emissions.



Proud of our team! https://t.co/vRbOFviKuD$TSLA #ClimateCrisis #ElectricVehicles — Revel (@_GoRevel) July 26, 2021

The company currently plans to launch 50 baby blue Tesla Model Y SUVs on August 2. The futuristic new modes of transportation will exclusively pick-up and drop of passengers below 42nd St in Manhattan.

"Our thinking here is similar to when we launched 68 mopeds in three North Brooklyn neighborhoods—with a limited fleet, we need to limit our service area to a smaller area where we know there’s going to be demand,” Frank Reig, CEO of Revel, wrote in a statement. “Once we’ve established what the utilization patterns and data look like, we can consider growing into other neighborhoods and boroughs."

As part of the introduction of the new electric fleet of taxis, Revel has also agreed to install charging locations across the city that will also be open to the public. Currently, the company operates more than 3,000 electric mopeds across the city that can be rented through its app.