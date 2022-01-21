Sometimes, when you really love a piece of music, it stings a little to hear it in a convenience store or from a passing car. The song was your thing. Its easy for Kochi to feel like your thing, but you’ll want to tell everyone you know to go. “Go to Kochi,” you will shout, “it has a marvelous menu of skewers like doenjang-marinated grilled halibut, slow cooked pork tenderloin and crispy shrimp with charred eggplant sauce, all inspired by Korean royal court cuisine,” you will command, and then everyone will clap. Go to Kochi.
Choosing a restaurant in NYC, where new spots pop up all the time, is one of life’s most rewarding challenges, and any way to narrow the field presents a welcome edge. Price point’s a good place to start, and location is always imperative. Manhattan makes sense most of the time, and it just happens to have more than a few magnificent diners, cafes, bistros, power lunch spots and special occasion destinations. Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island all have their share too, but these are the best places to eat and drink on the island of Manhattan.
