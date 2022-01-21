The best restaurants in Manhattan are not only some of the city's finest, but also the world's greatest.

Choosing a restaurant in NYC, where new spots pop up all the time, is one of life’s most rewarding challenges, and any way to narrow the field presents a welcome edge. Price point’s a good place to start, and location is always imperative. Manhattan makes sense most of the time, and it just happens to have more than a few magnificent diners, cafes, bistros, power lunch spots and special occasion destinations. Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island all have their share too, but these are the best places to eat and drink on the island of Manhattan.





RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC