NYC is getting another jet flyover for Fourth of July

The Department of Defense will flyover as part of the "2020 Salute to America."

New Yorkers will be watching the skies for more than just fireworks this Fourth of July.

The Department of Defense announced that, this Saturday, it will be doing an aerial salute to cities that played a role in the American Revolution: Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore, as well as Washington, D.C.

While the DoD hasn't announced a specific time yet, it says roughly 1,700 service members will "support the celebrations."

The flyover will start in Boston, head to New York, then proceed on to Philly and Baltimore before ending above D.C. There are also plans to fly over the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota.

"The flyovers provide an opportunity for DOD to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the United States Armed Forces," the DoD said in a statement. "Flying hours are a sunk cost for the Department of Defense, and these aircraft and crews would be using these hours for proficiency and training at other locations if they were not conducting these flyovers."

For better or worse, the flyover reminds us of early on in the citywide shutdown, when staying at home was new and the jets overhead were meant to pay tribute to essential workers.

We're not sure weary New Yorkers, beleaguered by incessant surprise fireworks from the illegal to the city-sanctioned, really want a fancy flyover celebrating America right now. But it's happening nonetheless.

Here are some other ways to celebrate the Fourth this weekend.

Most popular on Time Out

- Everything you need to know about Phase 3 reopening plans in NYC

- This Queens venue will test you for Covid-19 before letting you in

- How to watch the 4th of July fireworks in NYC

- There could be a bike and pedestrian only bridge coming to NYC

- Indoor dining in NYC is officially delayed for Phase 3

Share the story