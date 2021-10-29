New York
Timeout

QBK Sports volleyball
Photograph: courtesy Leon Dubov

NYC is getting its first-ever indoor beach volleyball facility and bar

The first-of-its-kind destination is opening in Queens.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
By the end of 2021, when it's cold outside and the snow is falling, you'll be able to play beach volleyball in New York City.

A new year-round beach volleyball facility with a bar and lounge is opening at 41-20 39th Street in Long Island City (bordering on Sunnyside) and it'll be the first of its kind in NYC.

At 19,000 square feet, QBK Sports will take up the ground floor of an industrial building that sits across from Alewife, a brewpub, according to Commercial Observer. It'll have three sand courts where players can take part in leagues, classes, clinics and other kinds of programming.

It'll also have a lounge, a full bar and a restaurant, which will sit 150, that visitors can take advantage of. The menu is still yet to be determined.

"I decided to open QBK Sports because I want people in NYC to have a place where they can come and play beach volleyball in a fun, easygoing atmosphere year-round," its founder Leon Dubov told us. "Whether you're a beginner or a more advanced player, we'll give you a place and a community to enjoy the game."

According to Commercial Observer, Dubov decided to open in LIC/Sunnyside because it has had a lot of development lately, the building itself is close to several subway lines, massive ceiling height (22 feet) and column configuration conducive to volleyball.

Dubov is planning to open by the end of this year, depending on permitting.

