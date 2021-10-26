Krispy Kreme is opening its first-ever shop in Queens today

They'll be randomly awarding guests with a dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts every month for a year!

Starting today, Astoria residents can get fresh doughnuts whenever they want—Krispy Kreme has officially opened its first-ever Queens location at 22-02 31st Street in Astoria Ditmars.

It's the fan-favorite doughnut shop's 11th location in New York City and will offer the iconic Original Glazed doughnut and dozens of other sweet treats to the community via in shop ordering, mobile order pick-up and delivery.

"With a full menu of delicious doughnuts, including our iconic Original Glazed doughnuts, as well as hot and cold beverages, we are thrilled to be in Queens, sweetening the lives of those in the borough and all who visit this wonderful community," said Maria Rivera, the company's chief operating officer of the U.S. & Canada.

Throughout the grand opening week, Krispy Kreme will randomly award 30 guests a "Celebration Ticket" worth a dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts every month for a year!

And now through Saturday, October 30, its "Krispy Skreme" season will introduce four new Halloween-themed doughnuts. Customers can also get a "Scary Sharies'" $1 dozen in a special spell book dozen box with the purchase of any dozen.

Better yet, on Halloween, every guest who visits the shop in their costume can also receive a free doughnut of their choice.

Krispy Kreme Astoria will be open Sunday through Thursday, 7am-11pm, and Friday and Saturday, 7am to midnight.