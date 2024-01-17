You can apply for the job through February 16.

Although New York is a central character in many classic films—Ghostbusters! Breakfast at Tiffany's! Manhattan! Taxi Driver! You've Got Mail!—downtown Manhattan doesn’t get as much on-camera attention as it deserves … at least according to the Downtown Alliance.

To combat the shortfall, the organization has just launched a nationwide search for a filmmaker-in -hief who will be tasked with shooting a movie in Lower Manhattan, featuring the neighborhood in a starring role.

Folks have until February 16 to send in their applications right here.

According to a press release, applicants are to submit a one-minute YouTube video describing why they’re the right person for the job alongside a three-to-five page film treatment “outlining the concept for a short film between eight and 40 minutes.”

Note that, for this specific contest, Lower Manhattan is defined by Chambers Street in the north to the Battery in the south; from the Hudson River in the west to the East River in the east.

As for how the area is featured, filmmakers will need to get creative: downtown NYC could be the subject of the movie or just the environment where your story unfolds. It can be a cartoon-like production or a documentary. Essentially, get fancy!

The winner will be selected around March 5 by a jury of Lower Manhattan "cultural leaders" including the COO of the Tribeca Festival Pete Torres, the President of the Downtown Alliance Jessica Lappin and Deputy Commissioner of the Film Office at the NYC Office of Media and Entertainment Kwame Amoaku.

In addition to the glory, the lucky candidate will receive a $50,000 grant to film and execute the proposal, a two-month stipend and two months of complimentary housing.

"The winner will spend two consecutive months between July and September 2024 living and working downtown," explains the release. "In this time, the winner will have time for pre-production, filming on location and access to an editing suite."

Talk about a dream job!