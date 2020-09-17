NYC landmarks will light up red tonight in a show of solidarity for the city

A dozen NYC landmarks will light up red tonight in honor of New Yorkers' hard work that's kept the metropolis going during these difficult times.

Starting at 6pm, the Empire State Building will be illuminated, followed by 11 other buildings at 7pm, including One Bryant Park, The Vessel (at Hudson Yards), Bloomberg Tower, Penn District and its Times Square Godzilla signage, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Brooklyn Army Terminal, the Hemsley Building and its digital screen, the ABC super sign advertising in Times Square and at MSG, the MetLife Building, Himmel & Meringoff building and Times Square's Rudin sign.

"By lighting the City's skyline including the iconic Empire State Building this evening, we are sending a clear message that we are 'all in' for the city's tourism recovery," said Chris Heywood, NYC & Company's EVP of Global Communications. "We look forward to doing our part to boost this vital industry and begin to recover the jobs and spending that come with it. We ask New Yorkers to do their part and help us rebuild the vibrancy of our City."

The lighting is part of the "All In NYC" campaign spearheaded by NYC & Company and the NYC EDC to revitalize New York City and show New Yorkers (and the world) that as we return and reopen, the city’s businesses, communities, and residents are stronger than before because we worked together to make it happen, according to its website.

New Yorkers are encouraged to participate in and check out EDC's series of #AllInNYC stories that highlight why small business owners are committed to NYC and how they've helped the city respond to the pandemic.

"Tonight’s skyline lighting is an inspirational moment and a reminder that you can never count out New York City," said James Patchett, the president and CEO of New York City Economic Development Corporation. "At times over the past few months, it seemed that the City faced an insurmountable challenge, but we saw New Yorkers rising to the occasion again and again. Look at what the City has accomplished in a few short months: We have moved from a pandemic epicenter to the national standard for how to respond and safely reopen. This lighting is a symbol of the resilience of New York City. Like we have done so many times before, we will come back stronger than ever."

