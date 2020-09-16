These striking numbers show just how much NYC has changed in the last six months

When we look back to March, we realize how far we have come.

While our love for New York City will never fade, the city of dreams isn’t the same as it was at the beginning of 2020. After the pandemic hit and businesses shuttered in mid-March, all of us were set on an unknown path. These past six months have been one of the hardest and most life-changing experiences many of us have had to go through.

At first, it all seemed like a bad dream, but by May, we settled into our new normal. Watching the daily briefings from Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio became a ritual for those desperate for news while simply going out became an ordeal for those afraid of getting sick. Inevitably, we learned more about our neighbors and rekindled our connection with our communities despite covering our faces. We learned to support each other to get through this time together.

Four months ago, New York started its phased opening, signaling that our case numbers were finally low enough to start reopening the economy. It gave us hope that NYC could return to some version of normal.

Today, we’re still waiting for our music venues, bars and movie theaters to return and for our gyms and restaurants to return to their full capacities. There’s still much to recover after losing so much, but when we look back at the past six months, we realize how far we have come.

COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 15

6.5 million: The number of cases in the U.S.

194,092: The number of deaths in the U.S.

233,972: The number of cases in NYC

19,131: The number of deaths in NYC

57,437: The number of hospitalizations in NYC

Restaurants

100,000: The number of restaurants permanently closed in the U.S.

3 million: The number of employees still out of work in the U.S.

34%: The amount that restaurant sales are down on average in the U.S.

97%: The amount of New York State restaurant operators reporting lower year-on-year sales

4%: The amount of New York operators that have permanently closed their restaurants

7%: The amount of New York operators expecting to permanently close in the next 30 days

80%: The amount of New York’s restaurant workforce laid off or furloughed by April

10,259: The number of restaurants now open for outdoor dining in NYC

7,110: The number of those restaurants that also have alcohol service

Business

20%: NYC’s unemployment rate at its peak in July

53.7%: The amount of businesses in that NYC have reported “large negative effects” from the pandemic

2,800: the number of businesses in NYC that have permanently closed since March 1, one-third being restaurants

$9 billion: The amount that’s expected to be lost in ticket revenue nationwide

10%: The amount of NYC’s office workers that have returned as of August

54%: The amount of companies that say they will return to an office by July 2021

Real Estate

50%: The total year-over-year decrease in the volume of residential sales in NYC

43%: The total year-over-year decrease in residential transactions in NYC

$975,806: The average sales price of a home in NYC, which is a 13% decline year-over-year

Transportation

10.8 million: The number of rides that have been taken on Citi Bikes since March

16,000: The number of Citi Bikes based at about 1,000 stations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx

87: The number of streets closed to traffic as part of the city’s Open Streets program

70%: The amount that MTA’s ridership is down as of right now

