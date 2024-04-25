New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Movie theater
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC movie theaters will soon be allowed to sell hard liquor on premise

Each customer will only be allowed to purchase one drink per transaction.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul released a new $237 billion state budget deal that, among other things, included a clause permitting local movie theaters to apply for a license to sell hard liquor on site. 

Both the New York State Senate and the Assembly already approved the measures, but no word yet on when the changes will go into effect.

One thing to keep in mind: according to the new guidelines, customers will only be allowed to buy a single drink per transaction (so you and your date will have to head to the bar together).  

Of course, the concept of drinking while catching the new Dune isn't completely foreign: theaters like iPic are known to deliver a culinary experience alongside movie screenings, and they do so by holding a restaurant license and operating a full kitchen with staff delivering orders directly to the various seats. 

Back in 2022, officials passed new laws allowing "traditional" theaters to serve wine, beer and cider to movie-goers. Sipping on a mojito, though, has been prohibited until now. 

The new budget includes a number of other measures: liquor stores no longer have to be located at street level to qualify for a license (believe it or not, that was a Prohibition era law!) and the "drinks to go" provision that came about during the pandemic will now be extended another five years, beginning 2025 through 2030. 

Basically, NYC is entering the golden era of cocktail sipping outside of bars—and we're here for it.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.