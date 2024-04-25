NYC movie theaters will soon be allowed to sell hard liquor on premise

Each customer will only be allowed to purchase one drink per transaction.

Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul released a new $237 billion state budget deal that, among other things, included a clause permitting local movie theaters to apply for a license to sell hard liquor on site.

Both the New York State Senate and the Assembly already approved the measures, but no word yet on when the changes will go into effect.

One thing to keep in mind: according to the new guidelines, customers will only be allowed to buy a single drink per transaction (so you and your date will have to head to the bar together).

Of course, the concept of drinking while catching the new Dune isn't completely foreign: theaters like iPic are known to deliver a culinary experience alongside movie screenings, and they do so by holding a restaurant license and operating a full kitchen with staff delivering orders directly to the various seats.

Back in 2022, officials passed new laws allowing "traditional" theaters to serve wine, beer and cider to movie-goers. Sipping on a mojito, though, has been prohibited until now.

The new budget includes a number of other measures: liquor stores no longer have to be located at street level to qualify for a license (believe it or not, that was a Prohibition era law!) and the "drinks to go" provision that came about during the pandemic will now be extended another five years, beginning 2025 through 2030.

Basically, NYC is entering the golden era of cocktail sipping outside of bars—and we're here for it.