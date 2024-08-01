NYC officials have shut down over 750 illegal cannabis shops in recent months

It seems like nowadays in New York, you can find a smoke shop on every other corner, many of which are capitalizing off the city's increasingly liberal weed laws. But even though we're going through a sort of pot renaissance, don't be fooled: a lot of the businesses you might see are not legally registered and might actually be selling you bottom-shelf products.

Yesterday, Mayor Eric Adams' office announced that, in the past three months, his administration closed a total of 779 weed shops and issued 41,502 counts of violations as part of their effort to halt illegal stores from doing business.

RECOMMENDED: Weed 101: Everything to know about cannabis in NYC

The official plan is dubbed Operation Padlock to Protect, and it aims at “targeting the manufacturing, processing, and distribution networks of illegal cannabis suppliers across New York City.” The task force conducts operations in neighborhoods across every borough, including follow-up inspections. According to the NYC government website, the task force removed $8 million worth of illegal cannabis in recent times.

“In the three months since launching Operation Padlock to Protect, our administration has delivered major results on a major quality of life and public safety issue,” said Mayor Adams in an official statement. “For too long, illegal shops have contributed to a feeling that anything goes on our streets, while targeting our most vulnerable—including children—with dangerous, counterfeit products marketed as candy. But today, we are celebrating that this is no longer being tolerated and we are making huge gains to protect communities and usher in a legal cannabis market that will thrive."

How can you tell if a cannabis shop is legit? Licensed dispensaries have to post a New York State Licensed Cannabis Dispensary decal, which looks like this, on or near their main entrance. If a store is unlicensed, it's likely it is selling products that aren't thoroughly vetted, regulated or deemed safe by a trusted authority for recreational use.

In recent years, synthetic marijuana products sold by unlicensed weed stores have become a real issue. Usually, the items are produced in labs and packaged as K2, Scooby Snax, Bizarro or Spice, according to the Department of Behavioral Health. They may boast a mix of chemicals that are not safe to take together and, in extreme cases, could even lead to death.

If you want a list of trusted dispensaries in New York City, make sure to check out our guide to the best licensed weed dealers in the city.