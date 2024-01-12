Smacked Village
Earlier this year, Roland Conner, the owner and chief executive officer of Smacked Village in Greenwich Village, became the first entrepreneur with a marijuana conviction to open a dispensary under New York's state then-novel initiative to help formerly convicted folks make it in the now-legal industry.
"The program in New York isn't perfect but officials attempted something and it's an opportunity," he says almost exactly one year after the opening of his dispensary. "We're the beta group, the first to go through this particular process, so they are learning through us what to do next and it's going to be much smoother moving forward."
Clearly, Conner’s perspective is a unique one: in the early 1990s, the entrepreneur had to deal with a string of arrests and convictions related to the possession of weed. Decades later, he’s at the forefront of a brand new industry that’s still taking shape, and his past experiences will undoubtedly influence the way officials will set up the process as time goes by.
Here, Conner dives deep into the way his dispensary has shaped the city’s scene, what he hopes to see in the future and more.
What has your 2023 been like?
Very challenging. It’s not often that a business starts the way this started, given the fact that it was a social equity program. The same people who helped me get a license were the ones who decided who to give the license to. It has really been a learning curve for myself and my family, whom I work with.
Doing business on this particular level, you have to just know that you’re in charge and be able to leverage your ability to make the ship go in the direction you want to go and not be influenced by others’ agendas.
What would you change about the program?
So many things, although I think that, to a certain degree, we have made progress. I would have changed the pop-up situation. [We were required to do one at first] but I would never have done a pop-up [if I had the choice]. If I did, I would have had the social equity program foot more of that bill because it was very expensive. They did change that, though. They told other current license holders that they didn’t have to do a pop-up and I think that’s because they understood that, based on the struggles we had, it wasn’t necessary.
How is your dispensary different from others around the state?
I think we’re more of a mid-level business and we’re different because we have a different take on the cannabis culture, I feel like we are the culture. We offer an urban feel. Most people who come into our place actually see the legacy and where we come from. We are the ones who paid the price in the beginning as far as getting myself locked up and that’s reflected in how we do this.
What is next for cannabis in New York?
I think that the reins that California has had on the market is about to end. What I’m hearing in New York as far as processes and manufacturers is that they are really stepping. up their game to take back the market. I think people will be buying New York weed, which will be as competitive if not better than California.
What are the most popular products that you sell?
Flower is obviously our main but I was surprised to notice how popular edibles are as well. Specifically, chocolates and gummies. A lot of people who don’t indulge in flower or THC because they don’t want to smell like it or want people to know go for edibles as they are more inconspicuous.